THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crime Branch (CB) sleuths investigating the sensational bobbitisation case involving self-styled godman Gangeshananda will soon submit the chargesheet against him. The move comes even after the victim turned hostile in the favour of the accused.

Sources in CB said the chargesheet is ready and they have attached all substantial evidence against Gangeshananda which proves he attempted to rape the 23-year-old complainant and she cut off his genitals in self-defence. Sources said the probe officers have slapped charges against Gangeshananda for ensuring maximum punishment.

The incident was reported in May last year. As per the complaint, the victim cut off Gangeshananda’s genitals when he tried to physically abuse her. When she alleged he had been abusing her since she was in high school, the police booked Gangeshananda under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and also slapped him with offence under IPC Section 376 (rape).

Later, the victim, a law student, turned hostile claiming Gangeshananda did not try to rape her at all. In a letter to his lawyer, the woman wrote Gangeshananda was a “good man” and he neither sexually abused her, nor did she cut off his genitals.

She said one Ayyappadas, a former aide of Gangeshananda who was known to her, had asked her to cut off the accused’s genitals. Following this, Gangeshananda approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail. However, the court denied bail citing he could influence the witness.

Twists and turns

The case involving the godman saw several twists and turns with the victim first alleging Ganeshananda had been abusing her since childhood. She later changed her statement saying he did no such thing.