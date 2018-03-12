KOLLAM: The Forest Department will soon undertake a mission to take stock of the land given on lease to government departments, PSUs and agencies. It comes in the wake of the Chief Secretary-headed State Level Monitoring Committee’s directive to the Principal CCF(Forest, Land and Resources) to chalk out an action plan in this regard.

Sources said the move will help in identifying the departments/ PSUs/ agencies which retained possession of the land even after the lease agreement expired as well as those who had failed to pay up lease rent dues.

“It was in December the committee directed the Forest Department to issue urgent instructions to the departments/PSUs/agencies holding forest lands to survey and demarcate such lands within three months,” said a Forest Department source .

Even as it gave specific instructions to conduct the survey in the presence of foresters, the committee directed the lessee to ink an agreement with the Forest Department within the stipulated period. Curiously, the cost of the survey and demarcation process will have to be borne by the lessee, it has emerged.

PCCF (Forest, Land and Resources) Bennichan Thomas told Express the directive is ‘routine procedure’ and there is nothing ‘extraordinary’ about it. “PSUs as well as the Forest Department know the land has been given on lease. What the government has said is it has directed the respective forest officers, having territorial jurisdiction over the leased land, to assist the lessee in carrying out the survey and demarcation activities,” he said. Meanwhile, it has come to light the state government is yet to take a call on revising the lease rent of forest land which has been leased not only to government institutions but also to individuals and private estates.

Though a proposal was mooted by the government, it got stonewalled as amendments to the Kerala Grants and Leases (Modification of Rights) Amendment Rules, which mentions the rates to be charged from private estates and PSUs, were not made.

“At present, the rate being levied from lessees is `1,300 per ha yearly. In general, it is the KSEB, Kerala State Farming Corporation, Major Irrigation Department and others which occupy large tracts of land. Perhaps it is the financial crisis encountered by the KSEB which forces the government to put the rent revision proposal on hold,” said Bennichan.