KOCHI: Being Hindu is not a matter of shame, instead one should be proud of it, said Central Warehousing Corporation chairman C V Ananda Bose.

“Being Hindu means being humane. Every animate and inanimate creature is necessary for the existence of the whole world,” he said while inaugurating Sutra 2018, the fourth edition of the leadership development conference organised by the Hindu Economic Forum’s Ernakulam chapter the other day.

SP Jain School of Global Management Global FMB Programme monitor and administrator Samish Dalal spoke on ‘Initiate your next generation into family business’. Journalist Udaylal Pai spoke on ‘Applied Hindu economics and dharmic wealth management’.

Around 250 delegates from Hindu Economic Forum chapters across Kerala and other entrepreneurs attended the conference, which was based on the theme of ‘Harnessing the potential of family business’.