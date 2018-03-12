KANNUR: In an unexpected move, CPM has scored over Vayalkkilikal, as the resistance movement at Keezhattur seems weakened now with a major chunk of local landowners signing the agreement letter expressing willingness to concede their land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the proposed bypass which is to be built through Keezhattur.

The Vayalkkilikal movement which resisted acquisition of paddy lands for building a bypass suffered a jolt as the NHAI came up with an amount too tempting for people of Keezhattur to resist. They offered Rs 4.16 lakh for a cent where the existing market rate per cent is only Rs1,500.

NHAI has to get the nod of 58 landowners whose lands should be acquired. It is reported 50 of them already gave their consent and handed over the agreement letter to James Mathew MLA in a function at Keezhattur Library. Collector Mir Muhammad Ali distributed the agreement letter to those who expressed their willingness to cooperate with the new proposal.