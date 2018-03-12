KASARGOD: The Bangarupalyam police sub-inspector identified the injured as Nagaveni, 50, wife of Jaya of Koypadi village; Lakshmi, 55, wife of Kunteppagatty in Koypadi; Boja Gatty, 57, of Madhur village; and Harish, 35, of Koypady.

Two persons, including the driver, escaped unhurt, he said. Nine pilgrims and the driver were in the SUV.

The police officer told Express the accident happened because of SUV driver K Umesh’s, 43, negligent and rash driving.

“Umesh tried to overtake a container truck without proper judgment, and crashed into an incoming tourist bus,” he said.

The bus, SRS Travels, was registered in Puducherry, he said.

Two passengers in the SUV died on the spot, the officer said. Six injured persons were immediately shifted to the nearest Community Health Centre at Bangarupalyam, where two more persons succumbed to their injuries.

“The remaining four persons sustained minor injuries and all are out of danger,” he said. They were shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital for better treatment.