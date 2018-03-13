KOCHI: The controversial land deal rocking the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly has created a deep divide within the clergy and faithful alike. As the dispute remains unsettled, representatives of the official laity organisation and clergy who convened a meeting on Monday formed a new outfit called Archdiocese Movement for Peace to find a solution.The new organisation was formed at a meeting held at the St Martin De Porres Church in Palarivattom. Senior priests of the Archdiocese and representatives of official laity organisations such as the CLC, Kerala Catholic Youth Movement and Mission League were present.

“We want the Archdiocese to be united. Archdiocese Movement for Peace is an umbrella organisation comprising representatives of all official laity organisations. Nearly 50 priests have offered support and we expect more to join,” said Benny Antony, one of the conveners of the newly formed organisation.

“What we could understand is nothing but personal grudge has led to the present issues. Though it could have been settled internally, a section of priests worsened the situation by taking it on to the streets. We are hopeful that the issues could be solved through discussions,” he said.Interestingly, an organisation called the Archdiocese Movement for Transparency was set up earlier, which has called for action against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry for his alleged involvement in the controversial land deal.

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case in which Alencherry has been cited as the first accused. Former finance officer of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam Fr Joshi Puthuva is the second accused. Fr Sebastian Vadakku-mpadan and real estate broker Saju Varghese are the third and fourth accused, respectively.