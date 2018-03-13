KOCHI: The Special Cell, Ernakulam unit, of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against a DySP-rank officer for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income. The case was registered against K S Udayabhanu, a native of Thevalkkara, near Karunagappilly in Kollam, a week ago.Udayabhanu was serving as DySP, Police Control Room, Nadapuram, Kozhikode Rural Police. The case is being probed by C L Shaju, Inspector of Police, VACB Special Cell Kochi.

According to VACB officers, the case was registered after conducting a preliminary inquiry into the wealth amassed by the police officer. The FIR filed before the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court claimed the officer, who started his career as a constable in 1990, was promoted as Sub-Inspector in 2004 and elevated to Inspector rank in 2008. He became a DySP in 2016. “The accused while working as a government servant during the 2008-2016 period is found to be having possession of pecuniary resources and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The assets at the beginning of check period were 5 cents of land with a 1,488-sq ft residential house and Rs 223 as the bank deposit,” said the FIR.“The asset at the end of check period was `10, 43, 963 and 13.5 cents of land. The total expenditure during the check period is calculated as `60,10, 9956. The total income from various sources was calculated at `51,50, 595. The disproportionate assets found with the accused at the end of the check period is `19,04,101,” it said.The case has been registered under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.