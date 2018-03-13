KOCHI: The NIA Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition filed by the husband of a Pathanamthitta native woman who accused him of forcibly converting her and trying to sell her to Islamic State militants.

The bail petition was filed by the victim’s husband Muhammed Riaz, of Thalassery, arrested by the NIA from the Chennai airport last month. The court, in its order, stated grave offences have been alleged by the victim against her husband, into which an investigation is under way. Hence, bail cannot be granted now.

The NIA also claimed the investigation is yet to be completed and they are planning to seek his custody again.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to Fawas Jamal and Siyad -the seventh and the tenth accused- both, natives of North Paravoor, were arrested for aiding Riyaz.The NIA had submitted before the court that it could not establish any link between Siyad and IS. Fawas had helped Riyas only after the marriage. While granting the bail, the court ordered the accused to present a bond of `1 lakh and two solvent sureties. Both were asked not to leave India and appear before the investigation officer whenever called.

The case was registered by the Ernakulam Rural Police following a complaint filed by a Ranni-native woman. As per the complaint, the accused forcibly converted her and made attempts to take her to Syria and sell her to IS fighters. She also raised rape charges against her husband.