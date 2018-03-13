KOCHI: The delay on the part of the police in registering a case against Alencherry and others has drawn flak from various corners. According to the police officer, they were awaiting legal opinion taking into account the sensitive nature of the case. The police action came after they received a favourable legal opinion from Advocate General C P Sudhakaraprasad in the morning. Ernakulam Central C I Ananthalal is heading the probe.

According to the officers, all the four accused will be interrogated while the Cardinal, who is the head of the church, will not be summoned for questioning. “If the charges are found to be true further course of action, including arrest, will be initiated. Otherwise, the investigators may file an inquiry report before the court,” said an officer.

As per the complaint, when allegations of misappropriation and criminal breach of trust broke out from the transactions through media, Fr Sebastian Vadakkumpadam was forced to appoint an in-house inquiry committee to inquire into the allegations regarding the misappropriation of money. The committee conducted an inquiry and submitted report squarely accusing Cardinal and three others.