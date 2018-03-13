KOCHI: Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking to quash the order issued by the Single Judge for registering a case against him and others in the alleged illegal land deal. Fr Joshy Puthuva, Pro-Vicar of St John’s Church, Cusat-Kochi parish; Fr Sebastian Vadakkumapadam, Pro-Vicar General of Archbishop’s house, Ernakulam; and Kochi-based real estate agent Saju Varghese also approached the court challenging the order for registering FIR against them.

Alencherry submitted after allegations were made on the sale of land belonging to the Archdiocese, he appointed a committee to probe the matter. Though the committee submitted the report, he did not approve it owing to procedural irregularities and factual errors. “Based on the unapproved report, the complainant approached the police seeking a case be registered. The complainant has no direct knowledge of the aspects and is a stranger to the transactions. In fact, the property of the Archdiocese was sold following the procedure prescribed under canon law and in conformity with the laws of the land,” Alencherry submitted.

Maintaining he did not commit any crime as alleged Alencherry said the Archdiocese did suffer some temporary setback in the transaction due to the failure of some purchasers to fully pay the agreed sale consideration. “Appropriate action is being taken for the recovery of the amounts due and outstanding,” he submitted. “The Single Judge travelled deep into the allegation in the criminal complaint to make observations and findings contrary to the law,” he said.

In his petition, Fr Sebastian Vadakkumapadam submitted no notice was issued before the Single Judge order was issued. Meanwhile, Martin Payyappilly of Angamaly sought contempt proceedings against Ernakulam Range IG Vijaya Sakhare and Assistant Commissioner K Lalji for not complying with the High Court order.