KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by a retired sub-inspector from Kasargod alleging threat to his life from the CPM for his involvement in the cultural activities of Sree Narayana Dharma Parishad.The petition was filed by C Balakrishnan, of Erikulam, Kasargod, seeking police protection.

According to him, the party in the locality is on inimical terms with him owing to his involvement in the Parishad. He was threatened and attacked several times. In 2010, he and his family members were brutally attacked and his house was ransacked. Due to high-handedness, no proper investigation was conducted into the incident, and it was only after a long legal battle the real culprits were brought to book. Thereafter, threat continued from various quarters.

Owing to the threat to life and property, a gun licence was given to him. The life is in serious danger. Though a representation was filed, the police have not taken any action, he submitted. When the petition came up for hearing, the state government informed protection was granted to him. Meanwhile, the petitioner also filed an application before the High Court seeking to implead CPM Kasargod district secretary in the case.