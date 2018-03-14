KOZHIKODE: A section of woman civil excise officers has lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Excise commissioner allegting harassment by male colleagues, including senior officials. SHRC has already intervened, forcing the Excise commissioner to seek immediate reports from deputy Excise commissioners and the additional Excise commissioner (enforcement). They have been asked to get reports from the range inspectors within three days.

Divisional deputy Excise commissioner (Kozhikode) P K Suresh said range officers have been asked to investigate the matter and submit the report. In the unnamed complaint, the women staff alleged they are facing harassment, including sexual abuse, from their male colleagues from the rank of Deputy Commissioner to civil excise officers.

The staff complained of lack of toilets and restrooms in range offices. They alleged they are forced to work with male colleagues who consume liquor during working hours. ‘Women staff are summoned to offices during night hours. In some cases, they are not allowed to leave after work. The women staff are being approached by male counterparts with dirty intentions,” they alleged in the complaint.