KOZHIKODE: In yet another incident which has raised questions over women’s safety, a 27-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the railway police after she was sexually harassed on a moving train.

According to the complainant, she was sexually harassed by a man during a train journey from Udupi to Kozhikode on the night of March 11. The incident happened in the S6 coach of Nizamuddin- Trivandrum Superfast Express train. The woman who hails from Malappuram said in her complaint that while she lay on the berth, she felt someone touch her.

“When I woke up and screamed, the man who was sitting on my berth escaped. The time was around 3.45 am and the train was about to reach Kannur railway station. My friend and a co-passenger later found him hiding in a bathroom.” the woman said in her complaint.

The accused identified as Nissar K M, a native of Perambra has been charged under Section 354A of the IPC. Kannur Railway Sub Inspector Surendran K said a detailed investigation has been launched “The complaint needs to be verified and if found guilty, he would be arrested.”