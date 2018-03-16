KOCHI: The police have removed the flags planted by the DYFI on the property of ‘Gulf returnee’ Sreeraj Sreenivasan Eradi after the issue snowballed into a major controversy. Sreeraj confirmed to Express all the flags planted by the CPM’s youth wing - on the ground that the entire property which is spread over 86 cents is to be acquired by the Corporation for building a children’s playground - had indeed been removed by the officers late on Tuesday.

“I received a call from the Medical College police on Tuesday night. My statement was recorded by the officers on the same day. The same night, officers visited the property and removed the flags,” said Sreeraj. According to the Medical College police, a case has been registered against seven persons in connection with the incident.

“Sreeraj had lodged a complaint in this regard in January. But we didn’t initiate action since we were told the dispute will be settled by the DYFI leaders and the complainant themselves. But since it has now become a controversy we have registered a case. We will investigate the issue and actions will be initiated against the offenders,” said an officer. The DYFI had planted the flags on January 6, 2018. Sreeraj, who returned to Kerala after working in Dubai for 18 years, was about to start a fish farm on the property.

He had even started primary works for the same. It was then the DYFI members vandalised the property and planted flags.