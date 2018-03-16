KOCHI: In the particular case when the state is entertaining a view, can the CBI expect the state government will grant sanction? If there was a stipulation that sanction for cognizance has to obtained from the state, it will lead to an absurdity. “In cases being investigated by the CBI, the sanctioning authority is the Central Government,” the order stated.

According to the petitioners, the authority to grant the sanction was not the Centre in the case. The state government is competent to grant sanction under Section 45 of the UAPA. The petitioners submitted that sanction was granted without proper application of mind.

The state government submitted sanction for prosecution under UAPA in the case can be given only by it and not the Centre. As per section 45 (1) (ii) of the UAPA, it may be considered the state government is competent to grant the sanction. However, the CBI has never approached the state for a grant of sanction.

The Kerala High Court declared the cognizance was taken by the Thalassery Sessions Court in the case for offence under section UAPA is bad in law. “No cognizance as such has been taken. Therefore the court below where the final report is presently pending shall apply its mind afresh as against accused one to nineteen in the case in the light of the order and decide whether cognizance is taken or not. There was no impediment to taking cognizance in the case. Therefore the case need not be numbered by the trial court again. The court made the observation while partly allowing the petition filed by Vikaraman and 18 other accused persons in the case.