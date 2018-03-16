KOZHIKODE: Five exemplary women from Malabar who have made their mark in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation will be presented with one of the most prestigious awards ‘Verve’ 2018 instituted by The New Indian Express (TNIE) in association with The HappyGrove Co at a major function to be held in the city on Saturday.The awards are in five categories: Enterprising CEO, Life Time Achiever, Trail Blazer, Emerging Brand and Inspiring Icon.The winners were selected by a jury from a list of female entrepreneurs.

The winners of ‘Verve’ 2018 awards are Alisha Moopen, executive director and CEO of Aster DM Health Care (Enterprising CEO Award), Ambika Ramesh, managing director, R G Group (Life Time Achiever Award), Anusha Vivek, design director, Kiara Lighting (Trail Blazer Award), Manjusha Mohan, executive director, G’Sons Apparels (Emerging Brand Award) and Shabana Faizal, co-founder and vice-chairperson, Faizal and Shabana Foundation (Inspiring Icon Award).

Business leaders and leading entrepreneurs of Kerala will attend the award function which is being organised to celebrate the power of women as part of International Women’s Day. Senior IPS officer ADGP B Sandhya will be the chief guest of the gala event which will take place at Raviz Kadavu resort in Kozhikode on March 17 from 6. 30 pm.

The New Indian Express Group has introduced the Verve Awards to elevate and advance the Group’s culture of appreciating and recognising female entrepreneurs who have been in the forefront in empowering women and contributing to nation’s development.Atlas Jewellers and Matria, exclusive woman and child hospital, are associate sponsors of the event.