THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department will inquire into complaints that its women personnel are being subjected to sexual and mental harassment by superior officers, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said on Thursday after Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala raised the matter in the form of a submission in the Assembly. Chennithala said the victims had submitted an anonymous complaint to the State Human Rights Commission since they were afraid of retaliatory action by their superiors. He also demanded a senior woman IPS officer be appointed to inquire into the allegations.

Ramakrishnan said neither the Chief Minister’s office nor his office or the office of the Excise Commissioner has received any complaints of harassment by women staff. The Excise Department is ready to inquire into the complaints if any evidence is provided, he added.The Minister said the Excise Commissioner periodically visits all the district offices of the department and also interacts with women staff. However, no such complaints were brought to his notice. In order to examine the veracity of the complaints on a departmental basis, the Excise Commissioner has been asked to look into the matter.

Ramakrishnan added an internal complaints redressal mechanism exists in the Excise Department. In the wake of complaints about its functioning, the Commissioner has been asked to reconstitute the forum, he said. Complaint boxes have been put up in all 138 range offices and only the Excise Commissioner or his squad is authorised to access them.