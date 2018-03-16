THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s first global digital summit #Future aims to boost the state’s image as the next big IT destination, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. #Future will be attended by 2,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, key influencers and other stakeholders from across the globe, Pinarayi said at an Editors Meet held in connection with the summit, at Mascot Hotel on Thursday. The event will be a forum for leaders of industry and technocrats to brainstorm over the massive technological and economic changes taking place the world over and lay down the roadmap for the state in the emerging context.

The key speakers include former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, non-executive chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, founder of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Professor of Harvard University and advisor to Chief Minister Gita Gopinath.The Chief Minister met editors of various media organisations and sought their support for the event on Thursday. A High Power IT Committee (HPIC), constituted by the state government with Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal as chairman, is the organiser of the summit.#Future is set to give digital experience to participants with the launch of a mobile app. The app will guide the participants to make registration, entry and communication during the meet to be held in Kochi on March 22 and 23.

QR codes will be used for entry instead of ID cards for the event to be held at Le Meridien Hotel. Over 30 speakers will share their experiences and foresight about the fast-changing world in the summit.

After registering on the website www.towardsfuture.in, delegates will get connected through their mobile phone. The app for the summit #future- is available at Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. Queries to the speakers will be through this app.

Delegates can get in touch with the speakers through Microsoft-based platform Kaizala which enhances the conference experience using artificial intelligence.#Future will be attended by 2,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, key influencers and other stakeholders from across the world. A high-speed Wi-Fi facility will be available for the participants at the venue. Cameras will take photographs of the delegates and the pictures will be issued later. These cameras will take photographs after recognising the images submitted by the delegates at the time of registration.