THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister C Raveendranath said the government has assigned two agencies to check the quality of food and water distributed as part of the noon meal project. This follows a direction by the Union HRD ministry. Thrissur-based Care Keralam, and CEPCI Laboratory and Research Institute have been assigned with the task.

Ninety three posts of lecturer and 55 posts of senior lecturer are lying vacant in teacher training centres, the Education Minister said. Student Police Cadet (SPC) units will be set up in 100 more government schools, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. At present, the scheme is on at 574 schools. Free handloom uniform for government school students will be distributed in April. Two pairs of uniforms will be given to students up to class seven, Moideen said.