THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government has invited Pope Francis to visit the state. Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s invite to the Pope during a meeting in Vatican the other day. In his Facebook post, Kadakampally said: “Had the golden opportunity to visit Pope Francis. His progressive stand had always attracted me. Pope expressed his interest to know more about Kerala.”

On a visit to Germany and Italy in connection with the state Tourism Department’s travel mart programme, the Minister proceeded to Vatican and presented the Pope with spices and a handcrafted elephant figurine. According to the Minister’s office, the Pope assured to consider the invitation.