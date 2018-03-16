Malabar Cements, which has 8 per cent market share, has been asked to increase production and sell at nominal price.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government is pondering the idea of using alternative building materials in the wake of the shortage of raw materials in the construction sector, Industries Minister AC Moideen said.

“Government will examine the possibility of using environment and climate-friendly materials. Also, import of granite and other raw materials from countries like Malaysia will be encouraged. A sand audit will be conducted ahead of mining from select dams,” Moideen told the Assembly on Thursday.

The government had convened a meeting of cement manufacturers in the backdrop of higher price in Kerala when compared to other states. Malabar Cements, which has 8 per cent market share, has been asked to increase production and sell at nominal price.