IDUKKI: The Centre has nominated Idukki MP Joice George as the consultative committee member of the Ministry of Environment, Forest (MoEF) and Climatic Change.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climatic Change Mahesh Sharma is the chairman of the committee, which has been formulated for the MoEF and Climatic Change, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Science. Joice is the only member of the committee to be elected from Kerala.