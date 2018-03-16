THRISSUR: The Thrissur Vigilance Court has ordered to file an FIR and investigate the case registered against encroachment of government land by D Cinemas owned by actor Dileep.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by social activist P D Joseph. The court dismissed the report submitted by the VACB that D Cinemas had not encroached government land.

Former District Collector M S Jaya and actor Dileep are the respondents in the petition.