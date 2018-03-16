THRISSUR: Munnoolam Bhavan Namboodiri, 45, was selected as the new head priest of Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple on Thursday. Namboodiri will take charge on March 31. Namboodiri’s appointment is for six months and the selection was based on a draw of lots.Namboodiri’s name was picked from the list of names which were put in a silver pot for the draw, by the present head priest E P Krishnan Namboodiri.