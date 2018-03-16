THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of the Kochi Metro from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad can begin only after the Union Government gives assent to the revised Detailed Project Report submitted by the state in the wake of a change in the Centre’s Metro policy. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly in reply to a calling attention motion by P T Thomas of the Congress who highlighted the necessity to start construction activity of the proposed Kochi Metro Village.

For the second phase of the Kochi Metro, administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 2,577 crore was given in May, 2017.

As per the Centre’s direction, 17.31 acres were allocated for implementation of the property development project.

Government takes steps to maintain possession of Courtallam palace

T’Puram: The government has taken steps to maintain possession and protect the Courtallam palace in neighbouring Tamil Nadu along with 57 acres of land associated with it, Works Minister G Sudhakaran informed the Assembly on Thursday. He was replying to a submission by Aisha Potty of the CPM. The palace, owned by the erstwhile royal family of Travancore, eventually came under the state’s ownership.

However, one Venkitaraman, who holds the power of Attorney of Uthradam Tirunal Marthanda Varma of the Travancore royal family has challenged the ownership of the property at the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. Since the state has paid land tax for the property in 2017-18, the state government has taken steps to provide police protection to the palace, the Minister said.