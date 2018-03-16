KOZHIKODE: A Holi celebration turned disastrous for the students of Farook College on Thursday when they were allegedly assaulted by teachers and non-teaching staff. Six second-year graduate students were injured and they have been admitted to government hospitals in the city. The college has reportedly initiated disciplinary action against some students for organising the celebration inside the campus.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when second-year graduate students celebrated Holi after their exams. The injured students have been identified as Shabab, Shaheem, Anees, Fahami, Ajhad and Asif.

According to Anees, one of the injured students, the teachers and other staff attacked them without any provocation.

“We could not celebrate Holi on March 2 as we were having exams. So, we decided to celebrate it today. All preparations were arranged as part of this. There were no issues. But a group of staff, including teachers, pounced on us and started beating us,” he said.Fellow student Shabab was assaulted with a car wiper, causing serious injuries to his eyes, he said. “We were beaten with a pipe and stones were pelted on us. They locked the gate and the hostel was closed so that students were not able to get out of the place,” he said.

However, Farook College NSS coordinator P Kamarudheen claimed that the students celebrated Holi without permission.“Two days ago, a similar celebration was done by third-year students who went out on a procession with drums. Some locals complained that the college should restrict the students from making noise as secondary and higher secondary exams were on. They also lodged a complaint with the police,” he said, adding that permission for the celebration was denied in the backdrop of this incident.

“But on Thursday, a group of second-year students visited the principal in charge, Naseer, to avail permission for the celebration. But he declined it, citing the above reasons. It was agreed that they can celebrate Holi on another day. But the students celebrated Holi defying this instruction,” he said.

Kamarudheen said that scuffle happened when a few teachers tried to stop the celebration.

Feroke police said they will register a case after recording the statements of both parties.