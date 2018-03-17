PATHANAMTHITTA: The relatives of four Malayalees jailed in Malaysia have sought the intervention of the External Affairs’ Ministry for their immediate release. Sachith Sadanandan of Chittar, Ebi Alex of Erumely, Renjith Ravindran of Pathanapuram and Sumesh Sudhakaran of Varkala were arrested and jailed in Malaysia four years ago after being framed under drug-trafficking cases. Information on them came out after two others, Rathish of Mavelikara and Mohammed Kabir of Varkala, were released from the Malaysian jail.

However, the duo failed to give more information on those still in jail, the relatives said. They said the Chennai-based recruitment agency had levied Rs 1 lakh each on the promise of employment in a plastic manufacturing company in Malaysia. However, the four informed the relatives upon reaching there that they were put up in a remote area where contact facilities were remote, they said.

