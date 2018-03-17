KOZHIKODE: After day-long parleys with teachers, staff, students and parents, Farook College principal P Imbichi Koya on Friday announced a commission to inquire into the incident in which six students suffered serious injuries on Thursday after a couple of teachers and staff allegedly assaulted them for celebrating Holi inside the campus.The college also decided not to take action against the students in connection with the incident.

The college council decided to form a seven-member commission, comprising representatives of teachers and students, which will submit a report to the principal on March 22 after conducting an inquiry. College governing body member Dr K M Naseer will head the commission. Further action will be taken on the basis of this report.College NSS programme officer P Kamarudin said the council will convene again on Monday to decide the inquiry commission’s terms of reference. The council will also decide the fate of the disciplinary committee.

Earlier, demanding action against the teachers and staff who were involved in the scuffle, student unions held a protest in front of the principal’s office. The students demanded the dissolution of the disciplinary committee, the appointment of an inquiry commission and permission to conduct celebrations inside the campus.

In the wake of the protest, Imbichi Koya called for a meeting of student unions. “College union chairman Mina Farzana will represent students in the commission,” said MSF unit secretary Shafi.

Later, the principal held a meeting with teachers and staff members. The college council meeting decided to accept the demands of the students.