KOLLAM: Three members of a family died after they were run over by a KSRTC bus at Chathannoor on Friday.The deceased are Shibu, 40, son of Sivanandan of Eram, Meenadu near Chathannoor; his wife Siji, 34, and son Adityan, 11. Miraculously, the couple’s seven-year-old son Aadish escaped unhurt. “The accident took place near the fuel station at Thirumukku around 2.30 pm. Eyewitnesses recounted the family was on an automatic scooter which hit a car in front of them after the latter applied sudden break.

They fell on the road in the impact and came under the wheels of a KSRTC Superfast bus which was coming from the opposite direction,” said an officer with Chathannoor police station. The police said though the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, they were declared brought dead. The bus was taken into custody, but no arrests have been made, the police said. It was learnt Shibu had returned from Dubai in the morning and was on his way to his sister’s house at Adichanalloor along with his family.

27 injured in two separate mishaps

Idukki:In two separate accidents occurring at a half kilometre distance and within half an hour of each other, 27 people, including college students, were severely injured. The first accident at 3.45 pm occurred when a private bus named MMS and a lorry collided while the bus negotiated a curve at the 10th mile. The bus was heading to Ernakulam from Kumily. At 4.30 pm, another private bus named EBT, which was also heading to Ernakulam from Kattappana collided with a KSRTC.