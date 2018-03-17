THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Registration Department has started preparatory works for the amnesty scheme to settle cases regarding property undervaluation. The scheme to be rolled out in April is expected to mobilise Rs 300 crore.Registration Inspector General K N Satheesh said district registrars have been asked to send details of pending cases. “The Finance Department is working out the modalities of the scheme. Our centralised database will be ready by the time the Finance Department issues the GO,” he said.

Settlement scheme for undervaluation cases reported between 1986 and March 2017 was proposed in the state Budget for 2018-19. The Budget document said cases in which the deficient stamp duty is up to Rs 5,000 will be exempted. In the rest of the cases, settlement can be made by paying 30 per cent of the deficient stamp duty.An earlier estimate by the Registration Department had found there were over 10 lakh pending undervaluation cases. Present decision to exclude cases of deficient stamp duty of up to Rs 5,000 may bring down this figure.

The amnesty scheme will be the third one after Fair Value of land came into effect in 2010. The first one launched in March 2012 was extended for two more years.As many as 1.31 lakh cases were settled and Rs 30.38 crore was mobilised in the drive that ended in March 2014.The second amnesty in 2016 saw the settlement of 56,428 cases and a collection of Rs 11.20 crore.

What if the amnesty is not utilised?

Revenue recovery will be initiated against those who fail to settle the cases. Besides, the undervaluation will be recorded in the computerised database of Registration Department. There is no hindrance to transact the property. Butthe sub-registrar office will communicate the matter to buyers and also to banks which make mortgage-related queries.