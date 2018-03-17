THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stand-off between the government and DGP Jacob Thomas has deepened with the former initiating action against him for writing a book without its permission. The government is all set to issue a charge memo to Jacob Thomas. A decision has been taken to initiate action against the former Vigilance director after a committee found that Jacob Thomas violated service rules by publishing a service story titled ‘Sravukalkku Oppam Neenthumbol’ (Swimming with sharks) while serving as the Vigilance director. The committee had also found that he made some remarks against certain political leaders in the book.

Jacob Thomas is under suspension for allegedly criticising the government for its handling of fishermen-related issues after Ockhi. Thomas had also said that the rule of law in the state was in a shambles and criticised the way in which tsunami fund was used for rehabilitation. Last month, he had written to the Central Vigilance Commissioner and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court seeking investigation into the circumstances and reasons that led to the ‘humiliating’ setbacks in the high-profile corruption cases investigated by him while he was the Vigilance director. However, they are yet to reply to his letter.

There are reports that the government’s move is aimed at extending his suspension period.

Under normal circumstances, a state government should give an explanation to the Union Government, if an IAS or IPS officer is suspended for over six months. Earlier, former Chief Secretary Nalini Netto had submitted a report to the government, pointing out that the violations committed by Thomas were against service rules.

The report had said Thomas had neither consulted nor got permission from any of the government officials to write a book on his service story. According to the report, Thomas had violated the service norms at 14 places in the book. As per the rule, an officer should be impartial in his political stance. However, he violated the rule, Netto’s report had said. Though Jacob Thomas had sought permission from the government to write a book in October 2016, he did not submit the contents of the book before publishing it. In April 2017, the then Chief Secretary had also sent a letter to Thomas on submitting the contents of the book. However, the government did not receive a reply from him.