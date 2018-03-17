KOCHI: The Minimum Wages Committee’s recommendations for fixing the new minimum wage will soon be submitted before the government. A meeting of the Minimum Wages Advisory Board in this regard has been scheduled for Monday.“The advisory committee will take the right decision in this regard,” said P K Gurudasan, Minimum Wages Advisory Board chairman, after the hearing by the Minimum Wages Advisory Board for private hospital managements at the Town Hall here. On March 13, a similar hearing was held at the Thozhil Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram for trade unions and workers federations where their wage-related concerns were discussed.

The hearing was held after inviting all the complainants who had lodged their complaints with the advisory board. Hospital managements from Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod were present. A hearing for hospital managements in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts will be held on Saturday at the Thozhil Bhavan .

“The advisory board will not take any steps which will go against the existing High Court order which restrained the government from issuing notifications fixing the minimum wage at Rs 20,000,” the committee said in a release.