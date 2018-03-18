THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old construction worker was killed in a tragic incident after a part of the earth caved in at a construction site near a restaurant at Kattakada on Saturday. The deceased is Sajeevan, a resident of Nasrath Bhavan, Puthuvakkal, Kattakode. The Kattakada police have registered a case in connection with the accident. According to the police, the mishap took place around 11.15 am when Sajeevan and two other workers were digging up the land owned by Vismaya restaurant for constructing a septic tank. While the victim was working at the site which was dug upto 8-feet, the earth caved in and fell on him.

The accident occurred when other two workers went inside for drinking water. Soon, they informed the fire and rescue services and the body was recovered from the debris in a half an hour long rescue operation. Though he was taken to Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

The body has been shifted to the morgue of the Medical Colege Hospital and it will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination. “We have inquired with the village office whether the land was excavated flouting any norms. Prima facie, there is no violations reported on the part of the land owner. However, a probe is on,” said V K Vijayaraghavan, Kattakada CI.