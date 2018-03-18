Two of a family among three killed in Palakkad

Palakkad: Three pilgrims, including a woman and her son, died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a mini lorry which came in the opposite direction here at 2.30 am on Saturday. Two others were injured in the incident. The deceased are Krishnaveni, 50, of Silvampathi, in Sarkarapatttur, her son, Dilip, 28, and their neighbour, Aruchami, 50. The seriously injured Bhagavatheeswaran, 55, father of Dilip, and their relative Dharani have been admitted to a hospital in Nagapattanam. The victims were on their way to a temple at Karaikkal after visiting Velankanni. Dilip is survived by wife Niveditha and two-year-old daughter Uthara. Aruchami is survived by wife Rathanamani.

2 dead, 20 injured in van-bus smash in Ottappalam

Palakkad: At least two persons were killed and 20 others were injured when a private bus ran head-on into a pick-up van at Thrikkancode near Vaniyamkulam on Saturday evening. Both the deceased - Senthil Kumar, 39 of Eripadath, Muthalamada, Chittur and Sivaraman, 45, ‘Tharakath’, Vadakkethara, Pallasena - were occupants of the ill-fated van. Though Senthil, who was at the wheel, and Sivaraman were rushed to a private hospital at Kanniampuram, they could not be saved.

The mishap occurred at Thrikkancode Junction around 5.30 pm. The private bus was en route here from Thrissur via Ottappalam while the van was proceeding from Shoranur to Ottappalam. In the impact of the mishap, the bus lost control and hit a bike and also damaged the compound wall of a nearby house. Around 18 persons who were in the bus were admitted to a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam. One side of the van was a mangled mess in the accident’s aftermath, with the front portion of the bus also suffering serious damage.

Two TN natives die in Kuravilangad

Kottayam: Two Tamil Nadu natives met with a tragic end when the mini-lorry in which they were travelling rear-ended a lorry, which was parked on the roadside near Kuravilangad during the early hours of Saturday. The deceased are Muthayya, 50, of Sankaran Kovil, Tirunelveli, and Dinesh Kumar, Sethiyapadi, Dindigul. Senthil Kumar, of Sethiyapadi, the driver of the vehicle, has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here with serious injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3.30 am in front of the Uzhavoor block panchayat office at Kozha junction along the MC Road. The mini lorry, which was heading to Thrissur from Kottayam, was colliding with a timber-laden lorry. The police said the mini-lorry driver might have dozed off while driving. The Kuravilangad police rushed to the spot and led further proceedings. The bodies have been handed over to relatives after conducting post-mortem examination.

One dies, three injured in Kattappana

Idukki : One person died and three others were injured after two bikes collided with each other at Pezhumkavala near Kattappana here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shaji of Ottaplackal house, Ittithoppu. According to the police, Shaji who was heading to Ittithoppu on his bike was hit by another bike that came in the opposite direction around 4 am. In the impact of the hit, Shaji was thrown out of the road and his head hit a culvert. He died on the spot. Shaji was hit by the motorbike drove by the students of ITI College, Kattappana.

There were three students on the bike. The injured have been identified as Abhijith, 18, of Arakkapparambil house, Valiyathovala, Bibin, 18 of Ilanjikkal house, Nedumkandam, Tijin, 19, of Mulaykkal house, Santhigram. The condition of Abhijith is said to be serious. According to the local people who witnessed the accident, the seven-member team was riding together on the road which caused the accident. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Kattapppana. After conducting post-mortem examination, the body of Shaji was handed over to relatives.