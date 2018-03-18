Ilzie Skromane shows a picture of

her missing sister Liga | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising further concern over tourists’ safety, 33-year-old Irish woman Liga Skromane, who came to Kerala along with her sister, has gone missing from Kovalam beach side under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday around 7 pm.

Ilzie said she and her elder sister Liga came to India last week to visit Kovalam beach as well as undergo Ayurvedic treatment at a healing centre near Pothencode. On Saturday, Ilzie filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s office and called on City police commissioner P Prakash alleging police inaction in searching for her sister. The Pothencode police have registered a missing case.

The police said Liga had hired an autorickshaw for a trip from Pothencode to Kovalam. Her sister brought her to the Ayurvedic centre for a rejuvenation treatment, as she was undergoing depression. As per the auto driver’s version, she was dropped at Kovalam. The police said she has been missing since then.

The police said a probe has begun to trace her. “It was difficult for us to trace her in the initial days as she left behind all her belongings, including passport, in a bag kept at the Ayurvedic centre. We have been conducting a search at Kovalam and Vizhinjam for the last two days, but couldn’t find her. We’re hopeful of finding her at the earliest,” said Pothencode SI Aswini Kumar.The police also suspect that Liga is a drug addict.