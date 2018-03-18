KOCHI: The first meeting of the pastoral council of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam- Angamali for the year 2018-19 ended on a peaceful note at the Renewal Centre on Saturday. The meeting of the pastoral council, one of the major canonical committees, had gained wide attention in the wake of the ongoing controversy and subsequent litigation over the land deal involving the archdiocese in which allegations have been levelled against church head Cardinal George Alencherry. Though there were reports the faction opposing him would move a resolution at the meeting, there was no such move and the meeting ended on a peaceful note.

J P Gerard has been elected the new secretary of the pastoral council while Mini Paul was elected joint secretary. Procurator Fr Sebastian Manikathan presented the report on the financial status of the archdiocese. He said the overall financial health of the Archdiocese was not in a good condition. Auxiliary Bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveettil, pro-vicar general Msgr Antony Narikulam and chancellor Fr Jose Pollayil spoke.