THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite repeated mishaps, many high-rise buildings in the state — both residential and commercial — still do not comply with fire safety norms. In an effort to ensure safety, the Fire and Rescue Services Department has approached the government seeking to amend the legislation so as to empower the department to enforce the law. Many high-rises have not even obtained no-objection certificates (NoCs) from the department. Major violations are being reported in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, a top officer of the department said.

“Many buildings in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have not renewed the NoCs and this is a serious concern. Most of these are high-rise residential buildings and a few commercial buildings. We are making a checklist of such buildings and we will serve them notices for immediate renewal,” a top officer said.

As per the renewal norms, the builder should submit an annual declaration before the department stating the fire-fighting system is working efficiently. But a majority of builders conveniently skip these proceedings. In 2013, the department had issued an order that NoC issued to high-rises should be renewed every year.

In a recent raid in Thiruvananthapuram, many high-rises, including major hospitals, were found to have violated the norms. These buildings don’t have sufficient equipment related to fire and safety. In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, 50-odd buildings have been checked and flaws in the fire safety arrangements have been communicated to the owners for remedial measures.Several buildings also lack mandatory fire extinguishers, reel hoses and hydrants. In several establishments, the devices did not work. The staff had little knowledge to operate them. Mock fire-drills have not been held regularly.

Even as the department issues notice against such buildings, they cannot enforce them as it is the job of the respective civic bodies. As per building rules, municipalities or corporations can allot numbers to multi-storey buildings only after the department issues NoC after inspecting the fire safety equipment. The equipment should be installed in commercial buildings exceeding two storeys and residential buildings exceeding three storeys. Many multi-storey buildings, however, break these rules with the silent approval of the local bodies. The department has no powers to ensure the buildings comply with the rules after the local bodies issue the occupancy certificate.

“We can’t take action directly. We can only recommend action by preparing a report to the Corporation or Municipality. They need to initiate action against the buildings. At the end of the day, safety of people in these buildings is at stake,” said M Noushad, Divisional Officer, Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services Director General Tomin J Thachankary has approached the Law Minister seeking to make amendments in the existing law allowing the department to directly enforce the law. Thachankary said reports on violations would be sent to the civic bodies only after his scrutiny.