THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state police are much acclaimed for its various innovative initiatives for effective policing, it has recently come to fore that the police department is hiring drones from private parties for security and surveillance purposes. Experts pointed out the move is a major security breach and the police should purchase Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)s instead of hiring them.

Sources said the police recently used hired drones at Attukal pongala and Sabarimala makaravilakku. Earlier, the state police had planned to purchase state-of-the-art UAVs. Though the fund for the same has been allocated, the tender proceedings for the purchase of drones are getting delayed, sources said.

The police had decided to use UAVs for mass gatherings like public meetings, festivals and mass demonstrations to keep a surveillance on crimes and maintaining law and order. Four years ago, the police had plans to purchase drones from the National Institute of Technology (NIT). However, that plan was also dropped later. Since then the police have been using UAVs by hiring them from the private firms. The cost of UAVs ranges from R20 lakh to R1 crore based on the features and technology integrated into the device.