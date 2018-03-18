KALPETTA: A tribal gave birth to a child in a KSRTC bus on Saturday. The incident occurred in the morning when she was on her way back home in a KSRTC bus from Kozhikode to Sultan Bathery. The woman was identified as Kavitha, wife of Biju, hailing from Karappuzha.Kavitha was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on March 1 as she suffered variation in blood pressure. She left the hospital with her husband, mother-in-law and a relative on Saturday after being discharged from the hospital.

District Medical Officer Dr P Jayesh said the woman was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following low haemoglobin level. “Her delivery date was in April. She is now admitted to Leo Hospital in Kalpetta,” he said.Kavitha, who developed labour pain while on the bus, gave birth to a child when the bus reached Kalpetta. She was soon taken to a private hospital near the bus stand. The woman and her child are under treatment there. According to sources, the child is underweight and is under observation.

District Collector S Suhas said he visited the woman and her family at the hospital.

“I have released Rs 5,000 from the emergency fund to meet the immediate expense of the woman and her child. I have also directed the tribal officer to ensure all support to the woman and her family,” he said, adding that both the mother and the child are safe.