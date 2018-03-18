THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old Latvian woman, who came here for Ayurveda treatment, has gone missing from nearby Kovalam beach, police said.

The woman Liga, had come to the state capital along with her sister Ilzie some weeks ago.

Liga was suffering from mental depression and had been staying at a private Ayurveda treatment centre at nearby Pothencode.

She went to nearby Kovalam from the treatment centre in an autorickshaw on March 14 morning, after which she had gone missing, they said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint from the authorities of the treatment centre.

Investigation has been intensified to trace Liga, police said, adding, that the Latvian embassy authorities had been informed about the matter.

Ilzie is still in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.