KOCHI: The mystery behind the murder plot of the woman whose remains were found in a barrel is getting murkier. The police are now zeroing in on the theory of the involvement of a hired gang in the murder of Udayamperoor native Shakunthala and the death of another man, whose body was found in a sack from Nettoor lake.The plot thickened when the police received information that Aswathy, daughter of Shakunthala, and her lover Sajith, a native of Eroor who was also found dead after the murder of Shakunthala came to light, were members of a gang of goons based in Thiruvankulam. The police got leads about the possible involvement of the gang when the call registry of Aswathy was tracked.

Aswathy had been working in a shop owned by a lady who is reportedly heading the gang. It is suspected Shakunthala was murdered soon after an amount of Rs six lakh was credited into her account, which she received from an accident compensation and sale of her land. The money had been a reason for the altercation between Shankunthala and Aswathy and Sajith who wanted a share of that money. Since the money is now missing from the bank, the police suspect the involvement of the gang behind the murder, sources in the police said.

The police already submitted a petition before the court seeking permission to run a polygraph test on Aswathy. Her statements are riddled with contradictions and a polygraph is expected to provide some crucial links or shed light into the possible involvement of the gang in the murder. The police are also investigating whether the same gang was involved in the murder of another youth whose body was recovered from Netoor Lake. “His body too was found stacked inside a sack filled with bricks, in the same manner the body of Shakunthala was hidden in the barrel,” the police said.The barrel containing the skeleton was found adrift on the banks of Kumbalam Lake on January 8. The police found the body was of Shakunthala and identified Sajith as the accused, who reportedly committed suicide days after the skeleton was recovered.