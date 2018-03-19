PALAKKAD:Two migrant workers were killed and one was seriously injured after a private bus ran over them while sleeping on a ground at Kanthipuzha, Mannarkad, 40 km away from here, at 5 am on Sunday.

The deceased are Suresh Goud, 15, and Bheli Shori, 18, both hailing from Maanpur in Chhattisgarh. Rajesh Goud, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to a private hospital. The workers came to Mannarkad to take up the digging work of borewells. After the work, they slept on a ground where buses had been parked. The tragedy occurred when one of the buses moved backwards, fatally crushing the victims who were fast asleep.

The police examined the CCTV footage of a nearby petrol pump to get the incident details. The private bus, plying on the Mannarkad-Thrissur route, ran over the legs of Rajesh, who told the police the workers took the vehicle to Thrissur after the incident.Mannarkad sub-inspector Vipin K Venugopal and traffic SI I Hamza reached the spot and made arrangements at the Mannarkad Taluk Hospital for the postmortem of the deceased. The Mannarkad police have registered also a case against the bus crew.