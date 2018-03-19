IDUKKI: A tourist from Chennai drowned in the Mailadi river, a tributary of Pamabr near Marayur on Sunday in the afternoon. The deceased, Saravanan, 33, of Pallavanagar near Madhuravayal in Chennai was an advocate at the Chennai High Court.

Saravanan

According to the police, Saravanan came to Marayur on Saturday with six friends. On Sunday, they set out to visit the nearby Mailadi River at 11.30 am.After having food on the bank of the river, Saravanan and his friends went for a swim in the river. Accidently, Saravanan went to the deepest part of the river and started drowning. A friend tried to pull him to the shore, but failed.

The friends then roped in the help of some people working nearby who called the police and also undertook a joint search in the river, but they could not find Saravanan. Finally, Saravanan’s body was pulled out from the river after a Fire and Rescue services team from Munnar undertook an hour-long search operation. His body has been kept in the community health centre mortuary in Marayur. Saravanan is survived by wife Simga, father Thandavan and mother Swayambha Kani.