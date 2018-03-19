KANHANGAD, KERALA: A major mishap was averted after the passersby detected a crack on the railway track at Kanhangad. The crack was spotted on the track around 7.35 am, just before the Jamnagar-Thirunelveli Express (19578) was approaching Manikoth.

"People stopped the train and alerted the station master at Kanhangad," said railway public relations officer M K Gopinath. He said a team led approachingy section engineer was attending to the crack. After minor repairs, the technical staff allowed the Jamnagar-Thirunelveli Express to go past the crack at 'walking speed' at 8.40 am.

Trains going towards Shornur are running slow between Kasargod and Kanhangad. The officials said all trains heading towards Shornur have been adviced to 'stop dead and proceed' towards the crack spot.