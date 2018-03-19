ALAPPUZHA: While Cyclone Ockhi and other unanticipated calamities challenge the lives of fishermen venturing out to sea, the innovation of a pre-degree dropout from Muhamma could prove a lifesaver. Chirayil S Reshikesh’s unmanned remote control solar boat, operated using a mobile phone, helps track them in mid-sea through Global Satellite Mobile Technology.

The technology has piqued the interest of the state government. The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) has allotted Rs 2 lakh for the fulfilment of his innovation. The total estimated cost for its creation is Rs 5.8 lakh and other agencies also extended help for the construction of the boat, said the tech-wizard who has

invented many life-saving electronic gadgets and has been awarded by the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF) for his work.

KFC general manager Premnath Ravindranath said the corporation has always supported innovations by youths. “Up to Rs 20 lakh has been allotted as loans to young talents for building innovative products. On a similar vein, we have allotted the money for developing the remote-control, unmanned boat which may become a relief for fishermen trapped in mid-sea,” he said. The fund was allotted from KFC’s CSR initiative.

Reshikesh said the boat can be navigated through mobile technology from anywhere in the world. “A wireless system helps navigate the boat which runs on solar charge. The sensors of the boat can search for missing persons at sea or on lakes and the picture can be relayed to the navigating mobile through video. The location of the boat is GPS controlled; it also pinpoints the location of the missing boat or person. The message can then be passed to a rescue team,” said Reshikesh. The boat can also carry a rescue team of up to five people.

Another of Reshikesh’s inventions, a device which will alert people on the coast when the sea surges to an extraordinary height due to a sea attack, earthquake or any other natural calamity has also gained attention. It is also under the consideration of the State Disaster Management Authority.

The 42-year-old dropped out of his pre-degree course at Cherthala’s SN College, but gained knowledge in electronics from magazines. He has developed around 16 electronic devices. His digital information transformer to reduce accidents on curves and wireless voltage sensor were showcased at the exhibition organised by the NIF at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in 2015.