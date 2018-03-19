KOCHI: Marine scientist and former director of the School of Marine Sciences of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) professor N R Menon, 76, passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. His funeral will be held at Ravipuram crematorium at 11 am on Tuesday.

A pioneer in fisheries oceanography, Menon was part of the international Indian Ocean expedition and was instrumental in the development of many institutions, including the School of Marine Sciences and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

In his lifetime, he held several positions, including that of the chairman of Nansen Environmental Research Centre India. He is survived by wife Indira Menon and children Dr Anuradha Menon (UK) and Dr Aravind Menon (USA).