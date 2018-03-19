KOZHIKODE: No new bars will be opened in the state. Only those liquor outlets that were closed following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict are to be reopened, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said at a press meet here on Sunday. Any allegations regarding the opening of new bars are baseless. They are borne out of misunderstanding and people should try to understand the truth, he said.

Prohibition is not the LDF’s policy. The government has already made it clear, he said. “Our policy is abstinence from alcohol. It is among the many goals the state should achieve. The government has started an awareness programme called Vimukthi. The activities of the Vimukthi committee are showing positive results,” he said.

Liquor outlets in the state were closed following the SC verdict. But later, the apex court allowed some relaxations. “The new bars were allowed to open solely on the basis of these relaxations,” he said.

The SC verdict permits the reopening of liquor outlets in panchayats with a population of more than 10,000 people. “Of course, the court has mentioned some conditions. It is on the basis of the judgment that the government has decided to open bars in village areas,” he said.

The government has permitted the reopening of 171 beer and wine parlours, six retail outlets, one club, three army canteens and 499 toddy shops in the state, he said.Ramakrishnan said the decision was adopted on the basis of the government’s common policy, adding that the closure of bars and toddy shops had resulted in many losing their jobs. “Around 19,000 people had lost their jobs due to the closure of liquor outlets,” he added.