THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government's decision to reopen closed liquor outlets had its echo in the assembly today with the opposition Congress-led UDF accusing it of 'unholy alliance' with bar owners and staging a walkout.

The CPI-M-headed government, on the basis of a recent Supreme Court verdict, had issued an order allowing reopening of liquor outlets, bars, beer and wine parlours in panchayats with a population of 10,000 from April 2.

The opposition members alleged that the left government, which came to power promising to encourage abstinence, was now trying to allow free flow of alcohol in the state under the cover of the apex court order.

However, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan rejected the charges and maintained that no new liquor outlets, beer and wine parlours would be opened in the state.

The government's hands were "clean" in the matter and it was prepared to hold discussions with anyone, he said.

"We are only trying to implement the supreme court order.

It was not Kerala but Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal which had approached the court over the matter," the minister said.

"We have only submitted an affidavit as per the apex court's directive," he said.

The LDF government was committed to encouraging abstinence among the public and taking stringent steps against drug abuse, the minister said.

'Vimukthi', the awareness programme against alcoholism and drug abuse, would be expanded to achieve the target, he added.

Seeking notice for adjournment motion, K C Joseph (Congress) said the LDF government's decision to reopen closed liquor outlets would have far reaching consequences and would "destroy" the coming generations.

"The LDF government had submitted the affidavit in the supreme court to help bar owners.

There is corruption and unholy alliance between liquor barons and those in power," he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the LDF was trying to reopen all the bars, closed by the previous UDF government, under the garb of the apex court's order.

He alleged that, in the court, the state government had taken a favourable stand to get more bars opened.

Though the minister claimed that no new bars or liquor outlets would be opened in the state, five outlets had been given bar license by the government, he alleged.

The opposition later staged a walkout after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan disallowed the motion.

The government's decision to reopen closed liquor outlets has triggered widespread protests in the state.

The Catholic Church has described it "anti-people".