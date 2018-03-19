SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will be closed on March 19, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Meenam and the temple will be reopened on March 20 for the ten-day annual festival beginning on March 21. Kalabhabhishekam, Sahasrakalasam and Laksharchana will be the special rituals to be performed on the concluding day of the monthly pooja on Monday.

In connection with Sahasrakalasam, Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru conducted ‘kalasa’ pooja at Sopanam in the presence of Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 4 pm on Sunday.Kalabhishekam, marking the conclusion of the special ritual, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during Uchcha pooja on Monday.

In connection with Kalabhabhishekam, the thantri will perform Brahmakalasa pooja at the Mandapam of the temple at 10.30 am in the presence of the melsanthi.The ritual will conclude with Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during Uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the Brahmakalsam led by the thantri circumambulating the Sreekovil of the temple.

Laksharchana will be the other special ritual to be performed on the concluding day of the monthly poojs on Monday.As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform Brahmakalasa pooja at the Mandapam of the temple in the presence of the melsanthi at 6 am.After the kalasa pooja, the thantri will lead the scholars in chanting Vedic mantras.

Kalasabhishekam

The ritual will conclude with Kalasabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during Uchcha pooja.

Udayasthamana pooja, Padi pooja and Pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be conducted at the temple.The temple will be closed at 10 pm on Monday after Athazha pooja and Harivarasanam.

The temple will be reopened on March 20 afternoon for the ten-day annual festival beginning on March 21.