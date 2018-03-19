KANNUR: Even as the police have decided to beef up the security of CPM district secretary P Jayarajan in the light of the Special Branch report that his life is in danger with a team led by an RSS man plotting to finish him off, both the BJP and the Congress have come out strongly against the cops. They accuse the cops of “scripting stories” to bail out the CPM from the political crisis.

It was on Saturday that the police report came out, saying a team of RSS men led by Pranub, an accused in the Valankichal Mohanan murder case, is planning to kill Jayarajan allegedly to avenge the killing of Ramith of Dharmadam and Kathirur Manoj by CPM men.In the light of the police report, Kannur SO G Shiva Vikram had sent messages to all police stations in the district to be alert and provide maximum security to the leader during his public meetings. BJP district president P Sathyaprakash lashed out at the police for belittling themselves by playing as the B team of the CPM in the district.

‘The police have lowered themselves before the people by cooking up such an imaginative report about the threat on Jayarajan’s life. This is to bail out the CPM from the political setback they suffered in the district in the Keezhattur issue,” he said.

DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni too came out strongly against the police. “What were these people doing when a clash in a school led to the murder of Congress worker Shuhaib? Everybody in this district knows how the police function under the CPM fiefdom,” he said.

“The police in the district have repeatedly failed to nab the criminal gangs who order murders and make bombs at will. As this is the case, the new script by the police to give a hero image to the CPM will be treated with contempt by the people,” he said.